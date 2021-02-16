Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.90. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 2,689 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mechel PAO by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 80,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 331.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

