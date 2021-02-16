Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 356,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 473,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

