Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Short Interest Update

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 14th total of 18,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $14,224,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,663,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,599,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,104,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,016,751 shares of company stock worth $81,598,769.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Medallia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Medallia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Medallia by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Medallia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

