Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Trading Down 5.6%

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s share price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.46 and last traded at $43.91. Approximately 1,941,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,928,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $3,164,011.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,161,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,534,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,080,025.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,814 shares in the company, valued at $46,138,489.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,016,751 shares of company stock worth $81,598,769 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Medallia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medallia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medallia by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Medallia by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 887,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,713,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

