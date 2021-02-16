MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $72,875.07 and approximately $10.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00041685 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

