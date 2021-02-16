Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.15. 299,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 263,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $209.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,108,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

