Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 555,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $274.30 on Tuesday. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $278.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.79.

Get Medifast alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Medifast by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.