Medifast (NYSE:MED) Hits New 12-Month High at $279.07

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $279.07 and last traded at $278.63, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on MED shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.98 and its 200 day moving average is $185.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Medifast by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 94,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after buying an additional 67,207 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,045,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

