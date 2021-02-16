MediShares (MDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.93 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, MediShares has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $702,116.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00063289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.17 or 0.00852261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00047588 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.95 or 0.05052441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00024361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00031614 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

