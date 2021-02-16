Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $173.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Research analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

