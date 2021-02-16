Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $178.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Medpace traded as high as $177.13 and last traded at $170.73, with a volume of 1084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,229.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.