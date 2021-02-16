Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $173.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $1,400,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.