Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $173.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.
