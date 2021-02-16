Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.25

Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 2033653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$82.37 million and a PE ratio of -21.82.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

