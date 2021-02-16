Megacoin Price Tops $0.0428 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.26 or 0.00424216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,417,877 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.