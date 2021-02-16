Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919,452 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,938,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

