Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.00

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.00 and traded as high as $175.60. Melrose Industries shares last traded at $175.10, with a volume of 7,740,142 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 151.38 ($1.98).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £8.53 billion and a PE ratio of -18.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.