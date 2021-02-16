Meme (MEME) Trading Up 39.7% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Meme token can now be purchased for $1,165.83 or 0.02354603 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $32.64 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.85 or 0.00492491 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00032723 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004785 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 75.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

