Memetic / PepeCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,350.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $19,350.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.76 or 0.00501620 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00032892 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004754 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.63 or 0.02246595 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

