MenaPay Trading Down 29.8% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $78,313.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.97 or 0.00849886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047947 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.69 or 0.05026004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00024377 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00031504 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.