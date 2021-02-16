Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Trading Up 6.3%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 160,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 232,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

