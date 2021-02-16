MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.32% of MercadoLibre worth $1,935,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.7% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $10.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,932.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,817.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,418.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

