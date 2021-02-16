Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

