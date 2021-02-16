Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $14,467.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00259746 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00084412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.06 or 0.00418079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00182659 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

