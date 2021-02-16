Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading 8.1% Higher

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.48. 7,893,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 1,475,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.69.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
