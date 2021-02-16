Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading 8.1% Higher

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.48. 7,893,041 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 1,475,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.