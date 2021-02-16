Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski Sells 440 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Clinton Szubinski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 12th, Clinton Szubinski sold 285 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total value of $24,894.75.
Shares of MTH traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 860,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,314,000 after purchasing an additional 167,016 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after purchasing an additional 233,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
