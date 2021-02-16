Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski Sells 440 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clinton Szubinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Clinton Szubinski sold 285 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total value of $24,894.75.

Shares of MTH traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 860,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,314,000 after purchasing an additional 167,016 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,460,000 after purchasing an additional 233,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

