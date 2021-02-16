Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 135,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 117,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 69,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $252,167.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,052,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

