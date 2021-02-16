Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) shares rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 2,234,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 962,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $39,387.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $278,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

