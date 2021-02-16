Meta (MTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.65 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Meta has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $61.34 million and $7.65 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00007229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00265295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00075375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00396086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185025 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.