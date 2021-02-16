Metadium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,284.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Metadium has a total market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $1,284.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metadium has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

