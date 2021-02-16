MetaHash Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $555,241.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00265567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00074157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00394425 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00186792 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,548,455,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,378,856,151 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.