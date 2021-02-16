Metal Hits Market Capitalization of $52.90 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $52.90 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.00868222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048892 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.44 or 0.05033780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016607 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

