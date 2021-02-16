MetaMorph (METM) Price Up 4.4% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $302,006.30 and $42,614.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.09 or 0.00890786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.46 or 0.05023001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032732 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

