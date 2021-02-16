Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $18.93 million and $943,679.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.30 or 0.03614205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 155.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,838,605 coins and its circulating supply is 79,838,501 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

