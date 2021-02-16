Meter Governance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $395,660.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00062190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00258420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00070375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00082259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.61 or 0.00411711 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00184403 BTC.

Meter Governance Token Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

