Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Methes Energies International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,600 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

