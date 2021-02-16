MetLife (NYSE:MET) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.60

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.60 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 28536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

