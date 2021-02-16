Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.79

Shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.79 and traded as low as $54.13. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) shares last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 745,396 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.79. The firm has a market cap of C$13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 3.6700002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.89%.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

