Metronome Tops One Day Volume of $106,220.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Metronome token can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00005307 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $29.95 million and $106,220.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.00262500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00081313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00423941 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00185317 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,779,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,850 tokens. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

