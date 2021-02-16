Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OUKPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

