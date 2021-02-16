Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

MYBUF remained flat at $$0.47 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 70,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

