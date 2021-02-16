MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFA stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

MFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

