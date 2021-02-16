MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSE:MFM opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

