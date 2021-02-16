MGIC Investment (MTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

