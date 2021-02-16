MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.