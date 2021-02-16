MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.80

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $67.58, with a volume of 139041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $369,982.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $333,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,855 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.