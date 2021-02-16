Michael A. Bless Sells 2,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $358,721.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SSD stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.31. 443,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $105.89.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

