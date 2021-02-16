Michael Anthony Crawford Buys 40,000 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 40,000 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,579.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Anthony Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 58,500 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $81,315.00.

Shares of HOFV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 215,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359,914. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

