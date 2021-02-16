Michael Rudolf Okada Sells 2,400 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $36,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rudolf Okada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 763 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $11,567.08.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 560 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $6,792.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $32,200.20.

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 251 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $2,319.24.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 7,393 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,537.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $583,074.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 1,065,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $375.50 million, a P/E ratio of -278.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 505,956 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

