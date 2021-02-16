Michelle Renee Griffin Sells 6,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $390,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $395,280.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,676. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after buying an additional 124,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after buying an additional 234,854 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.