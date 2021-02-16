Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.16. 1,834,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,063,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

